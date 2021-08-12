e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:47 PM IST

'Extra precaution needed in border districts': CM Basavaraj Bommai on COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

FPJ Web Desk
| (PTI Photo)

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed officials to allow people coming from neighbouring states but only after Covid-19 tests. The chief minister also said that there is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions due to spike in coronavirus disease cases in neighbouring states.

CM Basavaraj was was in Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, to review the Covid-19 situation. "Our objective is to completely control Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district. There is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions," he told reporters.

Bommai has been visiting various districts of Karnataka to assess Covid-19 situation in the ground. He recently went to Mysuru.

The Chief Minister congratulated district officials and others who set up the 'world class ICU' in Wenlock Madison Hospital. He also said that the government intends to set up ICU units at district and Taluk hospitals across the state.

The Chief Minister also told reporters that the government is planning to launch a new scheme for children.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:47 PM IST

