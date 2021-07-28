Extortion case filed against suspended ADGP Singh

Raipur

Days after Chhattisgarh Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) GP Singh was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and for sedition, a case of extortion was registered against him in Durg, police said on Wednesday.

Following the complaint of a businessman, an offence against GP Singh was registered with Supela police station in Durg district.

In his complaint, the businessman alleged that Singh had extorted Rs 20 lakh from him through his associate Ranjeet Saini in 2016 on the threat of fabricating a bogus case.