External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make statement on Russia-Ukraine conflict in parliament tomorrow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in both the houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tomorrow, reported news agency ANI.

The Central government launched 'Operation Ganga' on February 24 to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine.

Four Central ministers, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh, were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the efforts for the rescue of the stranded Indians.

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights.

Through 'Operations Ganga', India has also been able to rescue several citizens of the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

Meanwhile, India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country including the Russian military offensive in its western region.

The decision comes as Russian troops are closing in on key Ukrainian cities and towns including the capital Kyiv.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," it said in a brief statement.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST