External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Not Hindus' Remark: ‘Welcome To The Politics Of Congress’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after his fiery speech in the lower house of Parliament in which he took a swipe at the ruling BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

Taking to X, S. Jaishankar wrote, "This is now the Leader of Opposition. Who attacks Hindus while professing brotherhood to all."

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, S. Jaishankar said, "Who disparages the Indian Army’s bravery while expressing concern for their welfare. Who tears up Cabinet decisions while preaching respect for the Constitution. Welcome to the politics of the Congress Party."

Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, accused the BJP of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi explained the significance of the Abhayamudra (the gesture of fearlessness) through the image of Lord Shiva. Rahul also mentioned the incident where the Speaker bowed and shook hands with the Prime Minister. He also shared his views on the NEET controversy.

During Rahul Gandhi's speech, several ruling party MPs stood up multiple times and loudly objected to his statements.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Tuesday.