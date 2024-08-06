 External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha On Situation In Bangladesh Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaExternal Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha On Situation In Bangladesh Today

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha On Situation In Bangladesh Today

Birla informed the House after Question Hour concluded that Jaishankar will make a suo moto statement at 3.30 pm in Lok Sabha. Jaishankar will also make a statement regarding the situation in Bangladesh at 2:30 pm in Rajya Sabha.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar | PTI

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday informed the lower house of Parliament that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the situation in Bangladesh.

Birla informed the House after Question Hour concluded that Jaishankar will make a suo moto statement at 3.30 pm in Lok Sabha. Jaishankar will also make a statement regarding the situation in Bangladesh at 2:30 pm in Rajya Sabha.

Read Also
Bangladesh Unrest: 'Sheikh Hasina Deeply Disappointed, Will Not Return To Politics,' Says Her Son...
article-image

About The All-Party Meeting Chaired By External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister earlier today chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country.

Read Also
1 Crore Hindu Refugees From Bangladesh Might Enter West Bengal Soon, Claims BJP Leader Suvendu...
article-image

He also spoke about how Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had moved to India and how India would take care of the Bangladeshi leader, sources from the all-party meeting told ANI.

Jaishankar said that Sheikh Hasina is in India and the Indian government wants to give her time to let the Indian government know what her future course of action would be.

Taking to X, S Jaishankar stated, "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended."

Read Also
Bangladesh Unrest: Student Leaders Want Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus To Head Interim Government...
article-image

During the meeting, Jaishankar told the leaders that the central government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army as well. He said that it is a prevailing situation and the government will take appropriate action at the right time, according to sources.

According to sources, the leaders in the party meeting were informed that there are 20000 Indian nationals in the country.

According to sources, so far 8000 Indian nationals have come back. Jaishankar informed the meeting that the Indian government is in touch with Indian nationals and the High Commission there continues to operate.

Read Also
'Lessons For Those Who Seek To Push For One Person Rule': Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai On Bangladesh...
article-image

The leaders were informed that the focus is on minorities and that they should be protected, sources from the all-party meeting told ANI.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Asks About India's Long-Term & Short-Term Strategy

During the all-party meeting, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asked about India's long-term and short-term strategy. The government stated that this was a progressive situation and they would continue to analyse it.

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the government on the possible involvement of a foreign hand. The central government said that all possible angles were being looked into. After being briefed by the government, Rahul Gandhi expressed his support for the measures taken in the national interest.

Read Also
Bangladesh crisis: Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman, The Army Chief Who Has Taken Charge After Sheikh...
article-image

About The Political Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

In Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenges.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LK Advani Hospitalised: Veteran BJP Leader Admitted To Delhi's Apollo Hospital, 'Under Observation &...

LK Advani Hospitalised: Veteran BJP Leader Admitted To Delhi's Apollo Hospital, 'Under Observation &...

Who Is Nahid Islam? The Student Leader At The Center Of Bangladesh's Political Storm

Who Is Nahid Islam? The Student Leader At The Center Of Bangladesh's Political Storm

UK Riots: 'Stay Vigilant', Indian High Commission In London Issues Advisory For Indians In UK

UK Riots: 'Stay Vigilant', Indian High Commission In London Issues Advisory For Indians In UK

Video: Another Kalesh Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Shows Two Passengers Fighting Like 'A Dance...

Video: Another Kalesh Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Shows Two Passengers Fighting Like 'A Dance...

Bangladesh Unrest: Here's Why Staying In India Would Be More Safer For Sheikh Hasina Than Moving To...

Bangladesh Unrest: Here's Why Staying In India Would Be More Safer For Sheikh Hasina Than Moving To...