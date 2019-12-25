Expressway scam: CBI books ex CEO

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) land scam case and named former CEO P C Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

According to procedure, the agency has re-registered the Uttar Pradesh Police's FIR that alleges YEIDA had paid Rs 85.49 crore for 57.15 acre of land in seven villages in Mathura for development activities around the 165-km long expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra, they said.

Police had alleged that Gupta in criminal conspiracy with his relatives and associates first purchased the land from farmers and later sold it to YEIDA within four to six months of their purchase, causing loss to the exchequer.

The YEIDA in its internal investigation had pegged a reported loss of Rs 126 crore to the exchequer, but the FIR refers to the payment of Rs 85.49 crore from the authority to alleged cronies of Gupta, who was CEO during 2013-15. He has served in YEIDA as additional CEO and deputy CEO.