Expose RJD, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tells JD(U) workers

Patna: Toeing the BJP national president Amit Shah’s line, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar also interacted with party workers at booth levels. In his e-chat with the booth-level JD(U) workers, Nitish asked them to expose RJD and inform the young voters of the “Jungle Raj” between years 1990 and 2005 when Lalu-Rabri ruled the state as chief ministers.

Nitish on Monday held an e-meeting with the workers of Kosi and Seemanchal regions along with his cabinet colleagues Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Chaudhury and Sanjay Kumar Jha.

He said young voters play crucial role in the election and they should be attracted to partyfold and keep them away from RJD led by youth leader Tejashwi Yadav.

He advised the workers to expose the misdeeds, corruption and lawlessness during the RJD rule in Bihar. The Chief Minister suggested that the JDU workers should inform the voters of the achievements of the JD(U) government. He was particular the efforts made by state govt to bring the workers back to Bihar by special trains and their stay in the quarantine centres should be told to the voters.

Nitish said the “misinformation” campaign of the RJD should be met with the aggressive campaign against the RJD.

On Monday, party workers from Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Darbhanga and Supaul were briefed by the Chief Minister.

On Sunday, he had a virtual conference with the workers from East and West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts.