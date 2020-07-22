Explosion near Baghjan well, 3 foreign experts hurt

Tinsukia/Dibrugarh: A massive blast took place near Oil India Ltd’s Baghjan well in Assam’s Tinsukia on Wednesday, causing injuries to 3 foreign experts involved in the dousing of the well fire raging for over a month.

The PSU said the experts received minor burns, removing a spool from the well head. The experts were provided immediate medical attention at the site and taken to the burns care unit of a nursing home in Dibrugarh, before the discharge.

The injured experts are Anthony Steven Reynolds, Doug Dallas, both from the US and Craig Neil Duncan from Australia of Alert Disaster Control company engaged to douse the fire raging at the well site since June 9 following a gas blowout from well number five since May 27.