Explosion in Delhi's Rohini court, proceedings suspended; one injured

A 'suspicious' explosion occurred inside courtroom number 102 of Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI.

According to NDTV, one person was injured in the low-intensity blast at Rohini Court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fire officials told PTI that they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The suspicious explosion at the Rohini Court today happened in a laptop bag, while a court proceeding was underway. One injured person has been admitted to a hospital, DCP Pranav Tayal told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further probe is underway. The reason behind the blast will only be ascertained only after investigation, officials told ANI.

Proceedings in the court have been suspended.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 01:31 PM IST