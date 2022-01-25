Explained: Why did Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, join BJP?

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. There was a buzz that the reason for her switch was the denial of a ticket from the party. However, she has on Tuesday clarified that this was not the reason of her joining the ruling saffron party.

Speaking to NDTV, Aparna Yadav said, "People are telling me that I have come to BJP for ticket... My ticket was not being denied in the Samajwadi Party. I have come to the BJP for nationalism." "I was influenced by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogiji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath)," the 32-year-old added. Yadav further said that she hasn't joined the BJP to contest the elections. "I will campaign for BJP throughout the election," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Aparna Yadav had gone to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav to seek his blessing.

"I will thank him (Mulayam Singh Yadav), for giving me a lot of political knowledge. I am the daughter-in-law of that family and will remain the daughter-in-law. It is my duty to take the blessings of elders before doing any good work," said Aparna Yadav.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:20 PM IST