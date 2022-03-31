Explained: What is AFSPA? Why is Centre’s decision to withdraw it from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur 'significant'?

In a significant step, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

A home ministry spokesperson, however, said the decision does not imply that the AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three insurgency-hit states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the three states.

In a series of tweets, Shah said: "In a significant step, GoI (Government of India) under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades."

The home minister said the reduction in areas under AFSPA is the result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in Northeast by the Modi government.

"Thanks to PM @NarendraModi Ji's unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion," he said.

The announcement was welcomed by several politicians.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Centre's decision saying that around 60 per cent of state's area will now be free from AFSPA's purview.

"I whole-heartedly welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw AFSPA from all areas of Assam barring nine districts and one sub-division. I also convey our deep gratitude to HM Shah for this bold decision. Now around 60 per cent of the State's area will be free from AFSPA's purview," said Sarma.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that he was “grateful” to the Centre. “This is a significant development towards bringing stability, security & prosperity to the North East region,” Rio tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called it a “historic decision”. "This historic decision is a result of the robust development and improved security situation under various initiatives taken up by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in the North East.This decision will lead to a new era of peace, prosperity and development in Manipur yet again," he tweeted.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb lauded the Centre's decision and said that the northeast was 'highly neglected' and now he hopes for development in the region.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi Ji, North East which was highly neglected in the previous government is witnessing unprecedented development now. Many thanks to PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah for this big step to ensure peace in the region," tweeted Deb.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the Centre's move a "historic decision" and said that this shows that the era of peace has arrived in the northeast region in true sense.

"The reduction of AFSPA area in the Northeast is a historic decision. A lot of steps have been taken by Home Minister and Prime Minister. Arunachal Pradesh had removed AFSPA long back except in three districts. This decision shows that the era of peace has arrived in the Northeast region in the true sense," he said.

What is AFSPA?

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is a central law that provides certain special powers to armed forces in insurgency-hit areas.

It has been in force for decades in the Northeastern states to assist the armed forces operating there to tackle insurgency. It was also imposed in Punjab, where it was also repealed the first. It has also been repealed in Tripura and Meghalaya.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead.

There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law from the Northeast as well as Jammu and Kashmir for its alleged "draconian" provisions.

Interestingly, the law was first introduced by the British administration to suppress the Quit India Movement in 1942.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:49 PM IST