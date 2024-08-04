Explained: The Special Connection Of BJP and August 5

PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | PTI

The date August 5 holds holds major significance for India. The Narendra Modi led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has either passed bills or made major announcements and carried acts led monumental changes for the country. August 5 this year marks the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir, fourth anniversary of bhoomipujan of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. While this year on August 5, BJP will begin its election campaign for Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections and the NDA government is also likely present the amended Waqf Act in the parliament.

On this occasion, let’s have a look as why August 5 is significant for BJP and India.

Abrogation of Article 370

The trend of started in 2019 general elections after BJP came to power for the consecutively second time. Abrogation Article 370- which gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir- was always in BJP’s in manifesto. On August 5 2019, union minister Amit Shah announced in parliament the repeal of Article 370 and 35A, and Jammu & Kashmir state was divided in two- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and both were denoted as union territories.

BJP to organize historic Ekatma Mahotsav Rally at RS Pura on 05 August: Adv. @iamvibodhgupta



Adv. Vibodh Gupta highlights J&K's Progress post abrogation of Article 370, 35A



BJP will organize the ‘Ekatma Mahotsav Rally’ on August 5, 2024 at Bana Singh Stadium, RS Pura to… pic.twitter.com/9njSzK4Lda — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) August 3, 2024

The BJP workers of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday will not only be celebrating five-year anniversary but will start the campaign in full swing for the assemble elections in union territory to be held in September. The party has planned events at different locations spanning from August 5 to September 15

Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

After the Supreme Court landmark decision in 2019 which paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the BJP announced that the foundation laying ceremony will be performed on August 5 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ceremony and the construction of the grand temple began. The historic temple became the highlight achievement for the BJP government and the temple was inaugurated in March 2024.

Introduction of amended Waqf Act in the parliament

As per the reports, the BJP-NDA government is set to introduce the bill of amended Waqf Act in the parliament soon. On Friday, the cabinet approved 40 amendments in the Act restricting powers of Waqf Board, including the restrictions on Board’s authority to designate any property as ‘Waqf property.’ Waqf Boards oversee approximately 870,000 properties spanning around 940,000 acres. The amendments also aim to enhance women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

Although there is no confirmation on which day the bill will be presented, but considering the special connection the BJP has with August 5, it is anticipated that the bill is likely to be presented on Monday.