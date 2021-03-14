Experts: Corona jumped from bats to humans with very little change

London / New Delhi

The progenitor of the novel coronavirus underwent “ve­ry little change” to adapt to hu­mans from bats, according to a new study which sugg­ests the ability of the virus to spread from one person to an­other likely evolved in the fly­ing mammal prior to it ju­mping to its new human host.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Biology, assessed hundreds of thousands of sequenced genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and found for the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been very little 'important genetic change' observed in the coronavirus.

However, it noted some changes such as the D614G mutation, and similar tweaks in the virus spike protein has affected its biology.

“This does not mean no ch­a­nges have occurred, mut­ations of no evolutionary si­g­nificance accumulate and 'surf' along the millions of transmission events, like they do in all viruses,” expl­a­ined study first author Oscar MacLean from the University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research in Scotland.

But the scientists said it was "surprising" how transmissible SARS-CoV-2 has been from the outset.

“Usually viruses that jump to a new host species take some time to acquire adaptations to be as capable as SARS-CoV-2 at spreading, and most never make it past that stage, resulting in dead-end spillovers or localised outbreaks," said Sergei Pond, a co-author of the study from Temple University in the US.