Experience has more power, take it across India: PM Modi tells 72 retiring Rajya Sabha MPs; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged MPs retiring from the Rajya Sabha to share their experiences gained in the House with people across the country and inspire coming generations.

Bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha members retiring till July, the prime minister said experience has its own importance, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.

Speaking in the Upper House, the Prime Minister noted that the retiring MPs include those who have been members of the Rajya Sabha for three and four terms. "We have spent a long time in this Parliament. This House has contributed a lot to us also. In fact, the House has given us more than what we have contributed," said the Prime Minister, who at the outset of his farewell speech wished that the retiring MPs would be able to come back to the House.

The Prime Minister stated that the retiring MPs are reservoirs of experiences. "Sometimes experiences are more useful than academic knowledge. The experiences help us in solving problems and the mistakes of the new are minimised," the Prime Minister said in the Rajya Sabha.

He also said that such MPs should take their rich experiences to all parts of the country.

"The house naturally has a sense of loss when MPs with so much experience leave. Those who do not have experience have far more responsibilities. Let us resolve that whatever we have learned from the retiring MPs should be carried forward for the progress of the nation. We will say to the retiring members 'come again'," he added

A total of 72 retiring members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday had a group photo with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Voting for the 13 Rajya Sabha seats will take place today across six states. Five Rajya Sabha nominees of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) have already been elected to the Upper House unopposed on the back of the party sweeping the Assembly elections in the state recently.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:45 PM IST