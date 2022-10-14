e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationExpect matter is dealt with seriously: MEA on stabbing of Indian student in Australia

Expect matter is dealt with seriously: MEA on stabbing of Indian student in Australia

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Expect matter is dealt with seriously: MEA on stabbing of Indian student in Australia | ANI Photo
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday the high commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities over an incident of stabbing of an Indian student in Australia and expects action to be taken against the perpetrators.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The 28-year-old Indian student was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen in Australia by a man who allegedly demanded cash, according to local media reports.

Read Also
Australia racial attack: Indian student critical after being stabbed multiple times; 1 arrested
article-image

The incident took place at about 10.30 pm on October 6 as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, the NSW Police Force said in a statement on Monday.

Asked about the incident, Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.

"It is a sad incident. He (Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is being done," Bagchi said.

"We expect that the matter is dealt with seriously and action is taken against the perpetrators," he added.

Bagchi said the Indian mission is also in touch with Garg's family members and providing help in expediting their travel to Australia.

Asked if it was a racial attack, the MEA spokesperson said, "I do not want to speculate, the focus is on his treatment."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Dolphins spotted at Injambakkam in Chennai

Watch Video: Dolphins spotted at Injambakkam in Chennai

Hijab-wearing Muslim woman will become PM of India someday: Asaduddin Owaisi after SC order

Hijab-wearing Muslim woman will become PM of India someday: Asaduddin Owaisi after SC order

Mumbai: Top cardiac surgeon Dr. Panda shortlisted for BBC Earth photo contest

Mumbai: Top cardiac surgeon Dr. Panda shortlisted for BBC Earth photo contest

Uttar Pradesh: Two women who killed their husbands also observed Karwa Chauth in Gorakhpur Jail

Uttar Pradesh: Two women who killed their husbands also observed Karwa Chauth in Gorakhpur Jail

Gyanvyapi mosque case: Know what is carbon dating and why Varanasi court rejected a plea on it

Gyanvyapi mosque case: Know what is carbon dating and why Varanasi court rejected a plea on it