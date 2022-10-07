'Exercise increased caution': US tells its citizens travelling to India; read full advisory here

Photo: Representative Image

The United States on Friday issued a warning and travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India.

"Exercise increased caution in India due to crime & terrorism," reads the advisory.

In its advisory, it has also mentioned a list of places where the travellers have been advised against travelling, including Jammu and Kashmir, Northeastern States, the India-Pakistan Border, and Central and East India due to Naxal attacks, terrorism, and civil unrest.

"Rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crimes, such as sexual assault, have occurred at tourist sites and in other locations. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities," read the advisory.

It further mentions that the travellers are being warned as the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in rural areas.

It has further listed dos and dont's if travelling to India.