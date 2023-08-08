Excise Revenue Up By 26% in Haryana, Says DCM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. | Twitter | ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that the excise department had collected 26% more revenue as compared to last year, despite reducing 100 liquor vends, which was a record in itself.

Addressing newspersons here, the deputy Chief Minister - who also holds the portfolio of excise and taxation department - said that last year 2,500 liquor vends were auctioned in 1,250 zones and a revenue of Rs 5,047 crore was received from them as license fees. This year 100 liquor vends had been reduced and auction of some liquor vends was yet to be done, yet till date Rs 6,362 crore license fees had been collected as revenue which was 26% more than last year.

₹20-30 crore expected from auctions of all liquor vends

Stating that for the current excise year, auctioning of all liquor vends had been completed while only five zones were pending. It was expected that after their auction an additional Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore would be received as revenue and after this, the increase was likely to be 27% as compared to last year, he held.

Giving more information about the revenue collected by the excise and taxation department in the first quarter, Dushyant Chautala said that in the first quarter of this year the revenue was almost equal to that of last year.

₹23 crore revenue from tax collection

Dushyant said that in the first four months (April-July 2023) of this fiscal year of the excise and taxation department, the state's tax collection had surged to an impressive Rs 23,108 crore, a substantial growth of 20.8% compared to the corresponding period last year when it stood at Rs 19,133 crore.

He further said that the collection from Value Added Tax (VAT) had reached Rs 3,819 crore and the SGST collection (including IGST settlement and SGST compensation) was Rs 15,229 crore, reflecting an exceptional growth rate of 31.7%.

