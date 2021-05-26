Exams 2021: Click here for latest updates on Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the ICSE and CBSE board had decided to cancel the class 10 exams in order to ensure the safety of students. Thereafter, many states have followed suit and decided to cancel class 10 examinations for their respective boards. However, the decision on conducting the Class 12 exams, in several states , is yet to be made.

We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:

ICSE

Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) has been cancelled and the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examination has been deferred, announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This decision has been taken in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country

CBSE

As a major relief to students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 had been cancelled.

The education ministry had asked the states to send in their suggestions for the CBSE class 12 examinations till Tuesday, May 25.

However, several states such as Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal have requested the Central government to vaccinate teachers and students before the exams are conducted.

The exams are proposed to be conducted between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday said a decision on Class 12 board exams in the state, will be taken in a week's time. Class 10 exams in the state have been cancelled due to the sudden surge of COVID 19 in the state. The minister had earlier said that marks will be conferred to students based on ‘internal assessment’ or ‘objective criterion’

Tamil Nadu

Class 10 exams in the state have been cancelled and the students will be evaluated on basis of their internal assessment.

In a recent meeting with the union ministers and state education ministers to discuss the class 12 examinations, the Tamil Nadu state government has expressed its interest in conducting the TN Class 12 exams 2021 and said that the decision will be made based on the pandemic situation. The mode of conduction of the exams and the paper pattern has not been decided by the government yet.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) had announced the Class 10 result earlier this month, on their official website-results.cg.nic.in.The marks were awarded based on the evaluation criterion decided by the state

Exams for class 12 will be from June 1 to June 5 and students would be conducted in an 'exam from home' pattern, wherein students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days, officials said.

Uttrakhand

Uttrakhand Board has cancelled Class 10 boards exams 2021 and has postponed class 12 exams 2021.

Jharkhand

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has postponed examinations of Classes 10 and 12. A meeting will be held on June 1 to review the situation, & further decisions will be taken according to the situation.

Bihar

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were already conducted

West Bengal

State board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were supposed to be held in June . However, the Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said the examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has cancelled the class 10 board exams in the state. The students will be evaluated based on their internal assesment as well as scores from their pre-board,first and second term examinations.Class 12 board exams have been postponed till further notice

Odisha

Odisha’s Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has cancelled the Class 10th Board Exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 surge in the state. The state Education Minister said that the students will be evaluated based on ‘Objective criteria’ which is yet to be enumerated. Class 12 board exams have been postponed.

Gujarat

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB) class 10 board exams have been cancelled. The Class 12 board examination will be held in July 2021 per the existing system.

Assam

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has said that the dates for the 10th and 12th board exam dates will be announced soon and the mode of evaluation of papers will be according to the CBSE pattern.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan is yet to take a decision on the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board had earlier decided to postpone the exams due to rising coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government are yet to take a final decision on the 10th and 12th board examinations. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Education portfolio said that the board is ready to conduct the examinations; the results of which will be declared in a month

Madhya Pradesh

The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department due to the rising COVID-19 cases and a decision with regard to the Class 12 board exams will be taken in the first week of June.

Goa

The state has decided to cancel the 10th Board Exams and said that the criterion for promotion will be announced shortly. Moreover, all unsuccessful candidates will be allowed to keep terms (ATKT) in Class XI. The decision with regard to the Class 12 board exams will be announced by May 25, 2021

Karnataka

The SSLC or Class 10 final Examination that was stated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. A revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies.

The state education minister, Suresh Kumar said that an appropriate decision on the Class 12 exams will be taken in some days after considering different aspects and suggestions from the centre.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) have cancelled the Class 10 exams; the results of which have been declared on the official website. and have postponed the Class 12 exams.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the State Government is planning to conduct the Class 12 Board Exams 2021 for 3 Major Subjects. The exams are likely to be held in June

Haryana

Class 10 board exams were cancelled on 15th April in the state and the students are to be evaluated based on internal assessment

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) said that the exams for HBSE Class 12 students will be held between June 15 and June 20.

Telangana

TS SSC Class 10 exams have been cancelled and TS Inter Class 12 exams have been postponed. Class 12 board exams in the state are likely to be held between mid-July to September.