Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh Faced Molestation Charges Against Male Nursing Student In Hong Kong In 2017

Sandip Ghosh | X

The former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody and facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for corruption, was accused of molesting a male nursing student in Hong Kong in 2017. However, he was acquitted by the Kowloon City Court in the case after his argument was accepted by the magistrate.

According to reports, a year before Ghosh was appointed as principal of the Medical College and Hospital in 2018, a male nursing student in Hong Kong had accused him of sexual molestation in 2017. The student alleged that Sandip Ghosh patted his buttocks and tried to touch his genitals in the changing room, as per The South China Morning Post.

Ghosh landed himself in further trouble this year after he allegedly tried to cover up the rape and murder, on August 9, of a 31-year-old trainee doctor. After rigorous interrogation that lasted for days, the CBI alleged that Ghosh siphoned off funds and made over 80 illegal appointments in 2022 and 2023.

According to reports, in April 2017, a student nurse at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong's Kowloon accused Sandip Ghosh, an orthopedic doctor, of molestation.

According to the victim, Ghosh had asked him, "Do you like it?" after touching him inappropriately.

At the time, Ghosh was chief physician of the Orthopedic Department at Murshidabad Medical College and had gone to Hong Kong as part of a clinical attachment program at the hospital.

Read Also Kolkata Case: Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Custody Till September 23

Ghosh denied the allegation in court, saying he was misunderstood. He claimed that he was trying to demonstrate how to fix a dislocated shoulder by pulling on the nurse's arm and had accidentally touched the nurse's hip. He defended himself by stating that he had said, "Do it like this," not "Do you like it?"

Ghosh's claim was backed by his supervisor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, who presented an MRI scan to the court showing that Ghosh had suffered from a dislocated shoulder at the time. This, they argued, could explain why he demonstrated the technique for realigning the joint.

The City Court accepted Ghosh's explanation and acquitted him in the case. However, due to the molestation case, Ghosh had to return to India as his two-month clinical exchange program was canceled.