 Ex-Punjab CM & SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored, says Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEx-Punjab CM & SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored, says Hospital

Ex-Punjab CM & SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored, says Hospital

Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Punjab CM & SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored, says Hospital | File Photo

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is in the ICU and is being "closely monitored" in view of the criticality of his health, according to a medical bulletin on Saturday.

Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Read Also
SAD patriarch and former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal hospitalised
article-image

In a medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the private hospital said, "In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In June last year, Badal, who had been the chief minister of Punjab for five terms, was hospitalised following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Read Also
Former Punjab Minister Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-Punjab CM & SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored, says Hospital

Ex-Punjab CM & SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored, says Hospital

All should unite to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha: Mamata Banerjee

All should unite to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha: Mamata Banerjee

US President Joe Biden to visit India for first time in September: 'Really excited about what's to...

US President Joe Biden to visit India for first time in September: 'Really excited about what's to...

Rajasthan: Mali community blocks Agra-Jaipur National Highway demanding 12% reservation

Rajasthan: Mali community blocks Agra-Jaipur National Highway demanding 12% reservation

Chhattisgarh: Family of 3, including minor boy, found dead at home in Kharora

Chhattisgarh: Family of 3, including minor boy, found dead at home in Kharora