Ex-minister behaves like Mallya, Nirav Modi: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused former Union Minister P. Chidambaram of behaving like fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi by not cooperating with the central agencies probing alleged corruption in the INX Media case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao made the comment after the Supreme Court refused to grant any immediate relief to Chidambaram while responding to his plea for protection from arrest in the case.

"Gandhi family gave free hand to Chidambaram to go ahead in the INX Media case. Chidambaram is behaving like fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya by not cooperating with the central agencies. No one will be spared," Rao said.

Refusing Congress allegations that it is a political vendetta, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said BJP had no involvement in the issue.

"We have no other option other than coming before you as the matter has still not been listed. We have done all that we can do. We have asked the registry to list the matter. We have considered your request and directed the registry to list it. Without listing, we cannot hear the case," he added.