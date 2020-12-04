Ex-law Min seeks uniform protocol for dealing with dead bodies, flags viral video of dog nibbling on corpse in letter to CJI

Former Union Law Minister and Congress leader Ashwani Kumar has written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and other Judges of the Supreme Court, urging them to take cognizance of a recent incident in which a stray dog nibbled at the body of girl inside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, reported the Indian Express.

Ashwani Kumar was referring to the incident which took place on November 27. The videos of the disturbing incident have gone viral on social. The family of the victim has blamed the hospital for negligence, while the hospital administration has promised strict action against those found guilty.

"The visuals represent the ultimate callousness and insensitivity for the dignity of the dead, repeatedly affirmed by this Court as a non-negotiable right at the pinnacle in the hierarchy of fundamental rights," Kumar said in his letter, according to the Indian Express.