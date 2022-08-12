Ex-Kerala minister KT Jaleel criticises Indian Army, calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'

Former Kerala minister KT Jaleel | ANI

Former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel has sparked a fresh controversy through his Facebook post, wherein he not only criticised the Indian Army but also called the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Azad Kashmir'.

In his Facebook post, Jaleel said that the people of Kashmir have forgotten to laugh as the Indian soldiers are everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Asianet, KT Jaleel said, "Kashmir's face is not bright enough. Soldiers with guns everywhere. Policemen also have guns slung over their shoulders. Army green has been the colour of Kashmir for decades. Armed soldiers can be seen every hundred meters along the road. There was no sadness on the faces of the common people. It seems that Kashmiris have become a people who have forgotten to laugh."

Further speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, he said, "The anger on the second Modi government for cutting Kashmir into three can be read from the expression of the people. The feeling of alienation is deeply rooted in the Kashmiri heart."

He added, "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir'.

Several minutes after the controversy broke out, Jaleel now edited his post by replacing 'Azad Kashmir' with 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir'.