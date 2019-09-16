Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act; SC issues notice to Centre on detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the Public Safety Act. The Supreme Court has today issued a notice to the Centre on a plea over the detention Abdullah.

The PSA allows detention for up to two years without a trial. According to the Wire.com, the The decision to slap the PSA on the NC leader came Sunday night, on the eve of the hearing of MDMK leader Vaiko’s habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court, where the absence of any papers justifying the arrest would have been a major embarrassment for the Centre. Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for the past four decades, has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference leader had been deprived of on account of "illegal detention without any authority of law".

Though Farooq Abdullah has been under house arrest since August 5, Union home minister Amit Shah had claimed in parliament on August 6 that the NC leader was missing the session of his own volition. This claim, however, was rebutted by none other than the Jammu and Kashmir high court, albeit indirectly, when it allowed two NC leaders to visit Abdullah in his home.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking to produce before court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is allegedly under detention following the scrapping of the state's special status.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30.