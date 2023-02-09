e-Paper Get App
Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren admitted to hospital in Ranchi

He is the father of current state CM Hemant Soren.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren admitted to hospital in Ranchi | File pic
Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. He is the father of current state CM Hemant Soren.

(More details are awaited)

