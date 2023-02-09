Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren admitted to hospital in Ranchi | File pic

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. He is the father of current state CM Hemant Soren.

(More details are awaited)

