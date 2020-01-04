Ex-IAS officer Gopinathan detained in Agra as he challenges order to refrain from attending anti-CAA rally in Aligarh

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan has been stopped at the Aligarh border and detained by the UP police as “his presence at AMU can disturb law and order” feels the administration.
Gopinathan was there to attend an event today to condemn Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Surrounded by the cops, he was been taken to a hotel. " Being taken to a hotel it seems. Not thana. Don't know why.." he tweeted.
In the following tweet he said that the police had taken him to a dhaba and they have been cordial and respectful to him.
Apparently, he was taken to a guest house. "Being taken to another place from here. Guest house it seems," he tweeted.
The order to refrain from attending the panel discussion or entering the district had come from Aligarh but he was detained in Agra. "The order shared is for Aligarh district. But I am being detained in Agra," he tweeted.
On Friday, the Aligarh district administration had issued Gopinathan a notice asking him to refrain from entering the district and attending the panel discussion as ordered by the UP government.
However, he challenged the notice and attended the panel discussion." I will be going to Aligarh. Administration isfree to do as they deem fit," he tweeted.
