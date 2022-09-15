Ex-Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhari arrested by ACB for 'financial irregularities' at Dudhsagar Dairy | Twitter

Former Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhari has been arrested by the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case of alleged irregularities of nearly Rs 800 crore at Dudhsagar Dairy, a senior official said on Thursday.

Chaudhari is a former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that owns the Amul brand. He has also headed Dudhsagar Dairy, located in Mehsana.

He was arrested along with his CA, Shailesh Parikh, on Wednesday night in Mehsana. Vipul's wife and son as well have been booked in FIR filed under several sections of IPC and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An FIR was registered against Chaudhari on Wednesday for alleged involvement in financial irregularities of nearly Rs 800 crore when he was the chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy several years ago.

He was earlier arrested by the Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the year 2020 for alleged involvement in the siphoning off of Rs 14.8 crore from a fund meant for paying bonuses to Dudhsagar Dairy workers.

In 2014, he was sacked from both GCMMF and Dudhsagar Dairy over alleged corruption in cattle fodder procurement.

Chaudhari, a prominent face of Gujarat's cooperative sector, was home minister in the Shankarsinh Vaghela government in 1996.

(With inputs: PTI)