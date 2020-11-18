Ex-Goa Governor Mridula Sinha passes away days before 78th birthday; PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief

Former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha passed away on Wednesday, just days ahead of her 78th birthday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda paid tributes to Sinha who was the Goa Governor from 2014 to 2019.
"Smt. Mridula Sinhaji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.
Shah, while expressing his condolences, said, "She worked for the nation, society and organization throughout her life. She was also an accomplished writer who will always be remembered for her writing."
BJP President J.P. Nadda too expressed his "pain" at the news of her demise and called it an irreparable loss for the party.
Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, died on Wednesday. She had also served as head of the BJP's women's wing.