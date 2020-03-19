Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to take oath in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, whose was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind, will take oath as a member of the Upper House on Thursday.

Gogoi, who was on Monday, will take oath at 11 a.m.

He had headed the five-judge bench which delivered a landmark judgement in the 70-year-old Ayodhya title dispute case before he retired from the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).