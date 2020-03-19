Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member amid 'shame' slogans, walkout

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as a nominated member of Rajya Sabha amidst unprecedented scenes of opposition members shouting slogans and walking out of the House.

This is the first time ever that the House has witnessed slogan shouting and walkout during oath taking.

Gogoi, 65, who retired as the Chief Justice of India in November last year after a tenure of 13 months, took oath in English in the name of God.

As his name was called for oath taking, Congress and Left members started shouting slogans like 'Shame on You' and 'Deal'.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered that the slogan shouting will not go on record.

As Gogoi took oath, Congress, Left and their allies shouted slogans and staged a walk out from the House.

Naidu said it was not fair to shout slogans. "It is very unbecoming of members of Parliament."

"No, this is not the way. Nothing will go on record. (It is) very unfair, very unfair," Naidu said as Gogoi completed his oath.

After taking oath, Gogoi walked up to the chair to greet Naidu, who responded to his greetings with folded hands.