Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised in Kolkata, undergoing critical care

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday due to respiratory complications. The former Chief Minister who is 76 years old was admitted after he was desaturated at home with SpO2 @ 70 % which led to him becoming unconscious. He is currently in the critical care department.

“Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted for treatment of acute exacerbation of his respiratory problems in Woodland. No visitor is being allowed now. Well-wishers are requested to co-operate with the hospital authority for maintaining strict discipline in this regard.” Said CPIM leader Surya Kanta Mishra in his tweet.

The medical reports say that old patches of pneumonia were found while the COVID-19 test results were negative. The brain also shows old lacunar infarcts, he is on Non Invasive Ventilation (BIPAP) maintaining an Oxygen Saturation of 95%. The pulse and blood pressure levels are stable. Bhattacharya is on IV Antibiotics and other supportive medications and remains critical but responding to current treatment.

The medical team treating him are under Dr Kaushik Chakraborty Consultant Physician and Dr Soutik Panda Consultant Critical Care at Woodlands hospital.

Present Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted wishing her predecessor a speedy recovery. “Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well.” Said Mamata Banerjee in her tweet.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too wished him a speedy recovery. “Wishing speedy health recovery of Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted in Hospital. Getting update from hospital authorities.” Said the Governor in his tweet.

Bhattacharya was the West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000-2011 before the Left Front government was overthrown after 34 years by the Trinamool Congress(TMC) administration. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo, the central committee as well as the state secretariat in 2018. Bhattacharya has been suffering from breathing problems and other old age-rlated ailments for quite some time.