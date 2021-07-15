EWS reservation comes into force in Andhra

Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order to implement 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation for eligible people in educational institutions, admissions and appointments who are not covered under any form of reservation.

"The persons who are not covered under existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the socially and educationally backward classes are to be identified as EWS for the benefit of reservation," said chief secretary Aditya Nath Das in an order shared late night on Wednesday.

The EWS reservation kicks in for the current and subsequent academic years.

According to the order, the gross annual family income should be below Rs 8 lakh to be eligible for EWS reservation, including from all sources of income such as salary, agriculture, business, profession and others prior to the year of application.

"The term family for this will include the person who seeks benefit of reservation, his parents and siblings below age of 18 years as also his spouse and children below the age of 18 years," he said.

Likewise, one-third or 33 per cent of seats enhanced for this purpose of accommodating EWS category students will be earmarked for women candidates, which is horizontal.

People interested in availing this reservation must obtain EWS reservation certificate from their respective tehsildar.

Das directed all administrative departments and district collectors to take necessary action.

"This order is issued subject to the outcome of writ petitions and public interest litigations (PILs) filed in this regard before the Courts," the chief secretary added.