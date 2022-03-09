EVMs meant for training purpose were transported: UP electoral officer clarifies on Akhilesh Yadav's allegations

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that electronic voting machine (EVM) is being tampered and Varanasi district magistrate is transporting it without informing local candidates, UP State Election Commission has denied the allegation and said the EVMs shown in a video were for "training purpose".

Earlier, Yadav had alleged that the state election commission officials are tampering with EVMs and Varanasi district magistrate is transporting them without informing the local candidates.

Replying to this allegations, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in a press release, said, "Some political parties have brought to our attention that a few EVMs were being transported in a vehicle in Varanasi district. On investigation, it was found that these EVMs were for training purpose. These EVMs were being taken to training locations at a college in the state on March 9, 2022 and were kept at a foodgrains warehouse. " The CEO further said, "During the transportation of these EVMs, some members of a political party stopped the vehicle and started spreading rumours that vehicle contains EVMs meant for counting of votes." Following the allegations, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma held a meeting with representatives of several political parties on Tuesday.

Sharma said, "About 20 EVMs were being taken to UP College for training. Some political people stopped the vehicle and spread rumours by saying that these EVMs were used in elections. Whereas the strong room is different and this EVM machine caught is different. Tomorrow is the second training of the employees deputed for counting duty and these machines are always used in training for hands-on training."He said the above-mentioned 20 EVMs were not used in polling and were being sent for training purposes.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:13 AM IST