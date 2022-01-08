EVM has no issue now, 350 crore voters used it: CEC Sushil Chandra as he announces polls for 5 states

While announcing fice state assembly elections, CEC Sushil Chandra, said, EVM is no issue now. You should feel proud on EVM that this country has developed this machine which gives very accurate results, an accurate system, and a faster counting.

'It is in existence since 2004 and more than 350 crore voters have used this machine', he added.

EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangements to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections.

Assembly elections in all five states will be completed in total seven phases.

Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from 10th February to 7th March; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February and Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3rd March.

Counting of votes will be done on 10th March.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:25 PM IST