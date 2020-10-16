Every single construction worker in Delhi will be registered: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took charge of the Labour Department, and convened his first meeting with the Labour Board and the concerned officials of the Department. Sisodia said, “Construction workers are the city builders of our nation and it is our responsibility to serve them. In Delhi, not a single worker should be left unregistered.”

Sisodia expressed his gratitude towards Hon. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting him with such an important portfolio. He took stock of the ongoing work and set the agenda of the meeting with the officials: *to remove unnecessary bottlenecks which prevents Delhi construction workers from getting registered and verified in the system*.

Sisodia emphasised that the department’s mission is to complete registrations of the 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi by easing processes.