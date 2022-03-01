'Every minute is precious': After student from Karnataka killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Rahul Gandhi says govt needs strategic plan for evacuation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv and called upon the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." "I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet and said it was in touch with the family of the student.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.

The student was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district, a state government official said.

"A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan told news agency PTI.

The MEA said Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities conflict zones. "Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, official sources told PTI that the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and that the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority for the government.

They said India has already taken up with the Russian and Ukrainian embassies the "pressing" requirement of safe passage to Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

"This demand has been repeatedly made of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals," said a source.

The sources said the preparations for evacuation of Indians from the Indian government side have been in place for some time now.

"An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle," the source said.

"Therefore, it is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

