Every major city in India must have a street, a circle, or a square named after Kashmir: Sadhguru at Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave

“We need to capture the narrative…I’ve been thinking of solutions, I’ve spoken to various aspects of the government regarding this but any solution you think of is being beaten down by somebody because they have the narrative in the world. I think shifting the narrative is very important,” said Sadhguru on Saturday, describing the solutions for the plight of the Kashmiri Pandit community at Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave.

The conclave was organized by Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD)- a Kashmiri Pandit civil society movement. The initiative aims to bring together all Kashmiri Pandits globally in exile on a single platform for the world to recognize the Kashmiri Pandit Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing from the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Explaining ways of building the narrative, Sadhguru remarked, “I’m saying all across the country, you can demand with the central government as a tragedy that has unfolded in Kashmir, the injustice that has been done to the people- at least to acknowledge that. There must be in every city- at least every major city across the country, there must be a street named after Kashmir- a circle or a square named after Kashmir or there must be a Kashyapa mountain or a peak.”

“At least in India, everybody who lives in India must know that this has happened to our people,” observed Sadhguru. He encouraged the community to come up with small clips showcasing their plight to the world and said, “I feel you need like 10-20 minutes like ad films taking the suffering of individual families and highlighting it and melt people’s hearts across the world. This is very important. We have come to a place in technology and reach where we don’t need a theater to spread the message. Just about in everybody’s phone, everybody’s computer, it can be there.”

Tweeting about his address, Sadhguru urged the Youth to take on the responsibility and rewrite Kashmir’s Destiny.

My heart reverberates with empathy for every one of you for your immense suffering. Time to re-tell the #Kashmir narrative. The youth of Kashmir must take on this responsibility & rewrite Kashmir’s destiny. My best wishes & blessings are with you. -Sg #GlobalKPConclave #GKPD https://t.co/95wFcFeu0E — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 25, 2023

We cannot fix the past, but we can commit to ensure there is a future to celebrate. May the youth become a powerful & responsible channel in shifting the narrative & the future of #Kashmir. My support, best wishes & blessings are with you. -Sg #GlobalKPConclave #KashmirPandit — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 25, 2023

To ensure that rich Kashmiri rich cultural and spiritual identity is preserved, Sadhguru offered his support to the community to display their rich culture and history. “If you want to come and do, let’s say, one day Kashmir Day in the South, we will provide you everything that you need. Present your literature, your art, music, everything, and let people come to know and also the stories. But let the stories be of the beauty and the power of Kashmiri culture not just of the terrible things that have happened- that also needs to be said but it’s important that people vibe with you for who you are, not for just what happened, what was done by somebody else to you.”