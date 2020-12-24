'Even Mohan Bhagwat: Rahul Gandhi says anyone standing against PM Modi will be called a terrorist

The Congress party's plan to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped on the way as Delhi Police detained party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders while allowing Rahul Gandhi and two others to meet with the President.

The Delhi Police detained several Congress leaders, including Priyanka after they tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan while opposing the three farm laws armed with the signatures of over two crore people.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the party headquarters to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The two leaders were joined by several senior leaders at the party headquarters.

Soon when they started their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Delhi Police detained several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for violating section 144.

Delhi Police took Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders to Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

Rahul, Azad, Chowdhury allowed to meet Prez

The Delhi Police allowed former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, who had the appointment.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Rahul said he told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. "The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws," he said.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going to go back home until these farm laws are repealed. Government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he said.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said whoever tries to stand against him will be called terrorist

"PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

"There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," he added.