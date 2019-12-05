Even Lord Ram can't guarantee a crime-free state': UP Minister after rape survivor set ablaze

Lucknow: Amid a public outcry over a gangrape victim having been set ablaze by the accused in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh courted a controversy by saying that even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100 per cent crime-free society.

"Saying that society would be 100 per cent crime free, I don't think this surety can be given even by Lord Ram," said Food and Civil Supplies minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh alias Dhunni Singh.

He added though, "If crime has taken place, the culprits will go to jail and he will be punished. I think crime do occur always but if there is anyone who has taken prompt action and punished culprits it is the Yogi government.”

He went on to claim that this would be the first government since Independence which has never compromised with the criminals.