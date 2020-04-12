Even as Trump gets excited, AIIMS Director warns against 'everyone using hydroxychloroquine'

He further added that we need to see it critically & get more data to ascertain whether the therapy using the combination of HCQ & Azithromycin is effective or not in COVID-19 cases.

National Institute of Health has said that hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria and rheumatoid conditions such as arthritis. Various studies have shown that the drug has demonstrated antiviral activity and has an established safety profile at appropriate doses, leading to the hypothesis that it may also be useful in the treatment of COVID-19.

The US Food and Drug Administration has identified hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on coronavirus patients in New York. Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, the United States has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for potential treatment of COVID-19 patients.