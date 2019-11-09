Even as SC gives Ayodhya verdict, PM to inaugurate passenger terminal at Kartarpur Corridor

Over 500 people will be travelling through the Kartarpur Corridor to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib which is being opened for on the occasion of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.

The Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak with Darbar Sahib -- also called Kartarpur Sahib -- the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, in Narowal district of Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also inaugurate the other side of the Kartarpur Corridor on the same day, apart from other events that will be hosted to mark Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

Pakistani politician and Senate member, took to Twitter to call the event "a historic and commendable step by PM Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa".

The gust list comprises of many high level VIPs including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Former Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and several ministers, MPs and MLAs from Punjab.

Robust security infrastructure has been put in place with CCTV surveillance and public address systems.