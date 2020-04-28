Even as Modi bats for religious harmony, Naqvi claims it's a 'well-planned dirty Tablighi conspiracy'

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday night took to Twitter to talk about the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Delhi last month. Naqvi said that while Tablighi Jamaat members had "committed sin", it was wrong to consider "every Indian Muslim as Tablighi".

Calling it a case of “chori aur seena zori", the Union Minister said that the same Tablighi members who had commited a sin and spread the novel coronavirus through their “criminal conduct” were now claiming that they were “corona warriors”.

“Instead of being ashamed of their crime, Tablighi are insulting lakhs of coronavirus warriors,” Naqvi tweeted.