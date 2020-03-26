Even as Mamata Banerjee explains social distancing, Twitterati wonder why everyone is standing so close

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials and vendors to practice social distancing, in a market in Kolkata amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Banerjee was seen wearing a mask and drawing circles at the market, asking the vendors to practice social distancing. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien shared the video.
However, as Mamata was seen explaining social distancing, Twitterati wonder why everyone is standing so close. "What a pointless exercise when people are all stuck to each other watching this drama! So much for #socialdistancing," a Twitter user wrote.
Earlier today, Banerjee wrote to Chief Ministers of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to the lockdown.
In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country beginning midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.
Meanwhile, 88 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the on Thursday, the highest in a single day. The total number of cases rose to 694 as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data.
