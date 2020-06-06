Even as Kolkata reopens, two judges from Alipore district and sessions court test positive for COVID-19

Just as Kolkata is opening up after a two-and-a-half-month lockdown, two judges of a city court in Kolkata have tested positive for COVID-19. The two judges are being treated in private hospitals while those who have come in contact with them have been advised to undergo home quarantine. Some have also been advised to get themselves tested for COVID-19. The judges are part of the Alipore district and sessions court.

The President of the West Bengal Judicial Services Association, Manas Kumar Pal, has written to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court which reads, “It creates a ‘sense of insecurity’ among the members of the subordinate judiciary and they have become scared thinking of their chances of exposure to the dreaded virus while the courts will go into normal functioning.”