European partners important companions in India's quest for peace, prosperity, says PM Modi ahead of visit to Germany, Denmark, France

Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his visit to Europe comes at a time the region faces many challenges and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners.

In a statement, PM Modi said he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"My visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom I met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister," PM Modi said.

"We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts," he added.

"I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he said.

Following that, PM Modi said, he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

"From Berlin, I will travel to Copenhagen where I'll have a bilateral meeting with PM Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations," PM Modi said.

"I will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with PMs of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario etc," he added.

"On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France," PM Modi said.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity," the prime minister said.

The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:56 PM IST