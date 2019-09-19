European parliamentarians parliamentarians slam Pakistan over terror, rights violations

Brussels: European parliamentarians Ryszard Czarnecki and Fulvio Martusciello and Indian-origin member Neena Gill have slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and also spoken out against fellow EU parliamentarians for turning a blind eye to open rights violations by Pakistan.

During a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament on Kashmir on Tuesday, Czarnecki, a member of the EU Parliament and European Conservatives and Reformists Group in Poland called India the "greatest democracy of the world".

"We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in India, J&K. These terrorists didn't land from moon.They were coming from neighboring country.We should support India," he said.

Fulvio Martusciello, Group of European People's Party (Christian Democrats), Italy, slammed Pakistan for threatening to use nuclear arms, referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's open threat that the Kashmir issue could spill into a nuclear war.

He said that Pakistan has been used by terrorists to plan bloody terrorist attacks in Europe.

Gill, an Indian Origin MEP, spoke out strongly against Pakistan and also voiced surprise at fellow MEPs for turning a blind eye to human rights violations in Pakistan.

"To those members who have spoken of their indignation towards India, I am astonished by your partiality and lack of empathy with the Kashmiris.

When Pakistan took the same measures in Gilgit-Baltistan we didn't speak up, when they gave away territory that is not theirs to China, we didn't speak up. Or when Sikhs or other minority women are abducted and forced to convert we do not speak up.

"The fact is that there are human rights violations in PoK and very many honurable colleagues look the other way.

The solution to Kashmir will not come in this chamber. The solution will come when state-sponsored terrorism and global misinformation by Pakistan ends, and then dialogue will follow.

She said that Pakistan may "talk the talk, but does not walk the walk when it comes to human rights."

"And it beggars belief that it has GSP Plus (Generalised Scheme of Preferences in the EU). And I say those colleagues resenting about Article 370, you focus on one part and ignore the other issues that are dear to the hearts of many of us.

"Not only will it (revocation of 370) improve the rights of of LGBT, women and minority but also improve the environmental protection among others, and ban the outrageous triple talaq divorce.

"And so why should Kashmiris have less rights than those enjoyed by others."