Etihad Airways stops flights from India to UAE 'till further notice'

Etihad Airways has stopped flights from India to the UAE till further notice, a spokesperson of the airline said. The move came after the UAE government banned flights from India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Following the latest UAE government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended until further notice. Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from India.

However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restriction. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions," the spokesperson said.

"Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance. This is an evolving situation, and we will update guests as more information becomes available. Etihad regrets any inconvenience caused to its guests by these temporary restrictions," the airline said.