Ethnic clashes in Manipur unrelated to counter-insurgency: Chief of Defence Staff |

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan clarified on Tuesday that the ongoing violence in Manipur is a result of clashes between two ethnicities and is not connected to counter-insurgency efforts. The northeastern state has been experiencing ethnic clashes for over a month, triggered by the eviction of Kuki villagers from forest land reserves. Land disputes and political representation issues have intensified tensions, leading to a series of smaller protests and demonstrations.

General Chauhan stated, "The situation in Manipur has nothing to do with counter-insurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities. It is a law and order situation, and we are assisting the state government."

He further highlighted the successful efforts in saving numerous lives, acknowledging that the challenges in Manipur persist and will require time to resolve, but expressing hope for a peaceful settlement.

Amit Shah's visit aims to tackle ethnic violence

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Manipur for a four-day visit, during which he held meetings with the Governor, Anusuiya Uikey, and Chief Minister N Biren Singh's council of ministers.

Shah engaged with top army officials, civil society organisations, and influential community leaders to formulate a strategy to quell the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. The discussions aimed to address the root causes of the clashes and find a resolution to restore peace and harmony.

About Manipur violence

The clashes in Manipur erupted on May 3 following a solidarity march by tribal groups protesting against the demand by the Meiteis, who constitute 64 percent of the state's population, to be granted Scheduled Tribe status. The violence since the march has resulted in the loss of over 80 lives, extensive property damage, and the displacement of thousands of individuals. The situation remains tense and volatile.