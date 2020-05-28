Essential medicines may be home delivered in containment zones

New Delhi: The Centre has suggested states and UTs to organise home delivery of essential medicines like calcium, iron/folic acid and zinc tablets besides contraceptives in containment zones to ensure maternal and child healthcare is not affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In its 'Guidance note on Provision of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services during and post COVID-19 pandemic' released on Wednesday, the ministry stressed that critical services for women, children and adolescent should be provided irrespective of their COVID-19 status. “Under no circumstances should there be a denial of essential services,” it highlighted, saying, “Home deliveries of essential medicines like IFA, Calcium, ORS, Zinc, contraceptives etc. can be organised in containment zones.”

Campaign mode services like mass vitamin A prophylaxis, campaigns for Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight (IDCF), National Deworming Day (NDD) and Test treat and Talk (T3) camps for Anemia, can be organised on an alternative mechanism like through home delivery of essential services and commodities etc. based on local situation, it said.

In case the number of beneficiaries is more, then additional sessions/clinics could be organised. Community based activities should have limited participation (5-10) at a time.The procedure site and all equipment should be sanitized properly before and after the clinics/sessions, it said.

All COVID-19 suspects and positive cases should preferably be provided services at dedicated COVID facility. “COVID-19 testing is not mandatory for RMNCAH+N service. ICMR testing guidelines need to be followed,” it said, underlining tele-consultation services should be promoted at all levels to prevent overcrowding and reduce cross infection.

Do not ignore pregnant women: Health Ministry

Our Bureau / New Delhi

The Health Ministry on Wed­nes­day issued a 3-page guidelines, stressing that critical services for pregnant women, children and adolescent should be provided irrespective of their COVID status and under no circumstances should there be a denial of essential services.

It says with over 2.5 crore pre­g­nancies each year in the coun­try, it is important to ensure ava­i­lability of services during the Coronavirus period as any denial of services can impact maternal and newborn mortalities, morbidities and the health care costs. Noting the unwanted pre­g­nancies have negative impact, it says the regulating fertility is a necessity, the need to enhance provision of safe abor­tion services besides post-part­um and post abortion contraception.

The ministry says India has the largesst adolescent an youth population and as such in addition to current priority for the health facilities and the health workers, it is also vital that the essential health services for this vulnerable population are continued during the pandemic.