'Era of scams left behind': PM Modi at national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country has left behind the era of scams as now government schemes directly reach the bank accounts of the poor people. Addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Now through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), poor get 100% benefits of govt schemes, they get it directly in their bank accounts. Due to DBT, over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand cr being saved from going into wrong hands. Today, we can say that country has left behind the era of scams."

PM Modi singled out corruption as the biggest enemy of transparent and responsible administrative processes. “It is imperative for development that our administrative processes are transparent, responsible, accountable and answerable to the people. Corruption was the biggest enemy of all these processes. Corruption hurts development and disrupts social balance,” he said.

"In past decades, we've seen when a generation of corruption is not punished, other generation commits corruption with more power. Due to this, in many states, it became part of political tradition. This dynasty of corruption from generation to generation makes country hollow," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said corruption, economic offences, drugs, money laundering, terrorism and terror funding are connected to each other. "So, we need to work together with holistic approach against corruption, through systemic checks, effective audits & capacity building and training," he said.

He further said that the citizens' trust in the government has increased. "Many old laws have been abolished to reduce the undue pressure of the government. Efforts are being made to make citizens' life easier," PM Modi said.